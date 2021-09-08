Mobileye unveils electric AV to be used in driverless ride-hailing services

Mobileye, an Intel company, unveiled the 6-passenger, road-ready electric autonomous vehicle (AV) that will be used for commercial driverless ride-hailing services in Tel Aviv and Munich starting in 2022.

Equipped with the Mobileye Drive self-driving system featuring 8 EyeQ5 SoCs in the AVKIT58, the all-electric Mobileye AVs will operate under the MoovitAV service branding.





Mobileye autononomous vehicle(AV) operating under the MoovitAV mobility services brand. It was revealed at IAA Mobility 2021 as the production vehicle and robotaxi ride-hailing service Mobileye will bring to market beginning with Germany in 2022 through a collaboration with Munich, Germany-based SIXT Group. The service will be operated by SIXT and leverage the demand-generation of Intel subsidiary Moovit, carrying ride-hail passengers in Mobileye-owned AVs equipped with Mobileye Drive, Mobileye’s full self-driving system. (Credit: Mobileye, an Intel Company)

Mobileye’s AV was designed from the ground up to scale both economically and geographically while addressing the essential attributes of efficiency, accessibility and safety. It is the first AV to employ all features of the Mobility trinity, including the True Redundancy sensing solution with cameras, radar and lidar sensors; Mobileye’s crowd-sourced Roadbook AV map; and Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) driving policy.

The same Mobileye Drive self-driving system used in Mobileye’s AV can be used in a variety of vehicle types for the movement of goods and people. For example, Mobileye plans to collaborate with Schaeffler to build a self-driving chassis that can be used in building autonomous shuttles.

Mobileye also previously announced an agreement with Udelv to supply Mobileye Drive for the autonomous Udelv Transporter for last-mile goods delivery. Also previously announced was an agreement with Transdev and Lohr to produce and deploy autonomous shuttles in France and Germany.

Sixt. Intel subsidiary Moovit, with its global consumer and transportation network, offers a platform to put forth Mobileye’s AVs for commercial driverless ride-hailing. Mobileye AVs will wear the MoovitAV services branding to help consumers know where to go to hail one of the new AVs. The new service is expected to begin operations in Munich in 2022 in cooperation with Sixt SE, as well as in Tel Aviv.

Riders will be able to access the service via the Moovit app as well as the SIXT app. The autonomous robotaxi offering will be included in SIXT’s holistic mobility platform ONE, which combines in just one app products for ride hailing as well as car rental, car sharing and car subscriptions. By integrating the services of cooperation partners like Mobileye, the ONE mobility platform gives SIXT customers worldwide access to more than 200,000 vehicles, 1,500 cooperation partners, around 1.5 million drivers and soon even robotaxi services.

A recently enacted autonomous vehicle (AV) law permits driverless vehicles on German roads, allowing Mobileye robotaxis to begin early-rider testing on Munich streets in 2022. The fleet will thereafter move from test to commercial operations upon regulatory approval.

Mobileye will own the robotaxi fleet used in the Munich service, while SIXT will draw upon its established expertise in providing, maintaining and operating the fleet. The vehicles will include the MoovitAV service and SIXT branding once the service launches in Munich, to make it easy for customers to distinguish between traditional ride-hailing and the autonomous fleet vehicles.