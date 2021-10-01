SAIC Hongyan to integrate Allison’s eGen Power 130D electric axle into regional and long haul tractors

Allison Transmission and SAIC Hongyan Automotive Co., Ltd (formerly known as SIH Truck), a premium Chinese brand in the manufacturing, service and support of heavy-duty vehicles, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power 130D e-Axle into SAIC Hongyan’s regional and long haul tractors. The partners will collaborate on testing and trials ahead of production sourcing decisions.





This builds on the successful relationship between the two companies, where the majority of automatic equipped trucks SAIC Hongyan sells feature Allison automatic transmissions.

SAIC Hongyan will be the first Chinese OEM to integrate the eGen Power 130D electric axle into its trucks, which is specifically designed to accommodate vehicles that require a 13-tonne rated axle. This series of fully integrated electric axles replaces the traditional powertrain, and features two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed gearbox, providing SAIC Hongyan and its customers with exceptional performance and optimized efficiency.

With a continuous power of 424 kilowatts (569 horsepower) and peak output power of 648 kilowatts (869 horsepower), the eGen Power 130D is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, and leverages Allison’s proven control hardware and software expertise, and decades of design, validation and manufacturing experience.