QUANTRON presents Q-Light fuel-cell transporter; 3.5t-4.2t range

QUANTRON is presenting the Q-Light fuel-cell-electric transporter at the NUFAM trade fair for the commercial vehicle industry in Europe. As a hydrogen fuel cell transporter in the 3.5 to 4.2 tonne range, the Q-Light FCEV is unique in Europe. The transporter is available with different body variants and can be used in a variety of ways.





The vehicle is offered in cooperation with QUANTRON partner and fuel cell expert AE Driven Solutions. It is based on a reliable and proven powertrain technology that is already in use in more than 400 vehicles throughout Europe. All components of the Q-Light FCEV comply with European safety standards.

The payload of the Q-Light FCEV is analogous to that of a comparable diesel vehicle. The refueling time can also be compared to that of a diesel vehicle. The Q-Light FCEV can be driven flexibly in electric or fuel cell mode. The battery capacity is 37 kWh and, like the 15 kW fuel cell used, has a long service life. The waste heat from the fuel cell can also be used to heat the interior, for example, so that additional electricity can be saved.

With a wide range of superstructures, the Q-Light FCEV can be used flexibly in different areas of application, for example in the logistics industry or as a delivery vehicle. Thanks to its quiet and emission-free drive, the transporter can also be used during the day and at night.

Depending on requirements, the vehicle can be equipped with up to four hydrogen tanks and thus achieve a range of up to 500 km. In the future, the power of the fuel cell will also be scalable, so that the vehicle can be offered in different versions, such as a 7.2 t variant.