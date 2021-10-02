CATL acquiring Millennial Lithium for C$377M; beating Ganfeng Lithium offer

China-based battery-maker CATL will acquire Canada-based Millenial Lithium in an all-cash deal of approximately C$377 million (US$298 million) (C$3.85 per common share), after topping an earlier offer by Ganfeng Lithium of C$3.60/share.

After receiving the CATL offer, Millennial notified Ganfeng that this proposal constituted a “Superior Proposal” in accordance with the terms of the arrangement with Ganfeng. Ganfeng elected not to exercise its right to match and, as a result, Millennial terminated the Ganfeng Arrangement Agreement in accordance with its terms and entered into the CATL Arrangement Agreement.

The CATL Arrangement represents a premium of approximately 6.9% to the value of the consideration offered pursuant to the Ganfeng offer.

CATL has also reimbursed Millennial for the termination fee of US$10 million paid to Ganfeng in respect of the termination of the Ganfeng Arrangement Agreement.

The transaction is expected to close by January at the latest.

Millennial has 2 projects strategically located in the heart of the Argentinean portion of the “Lithium Triangle” covering approximately 24,000 hectares. Argentina is a favorable mining jurisdiction which hosts some of the world’s largest lithium resources.