Tesla produced ~238,000 cars in Q3, delivered more than 240,000

03 October 2021

Tesla reported that it produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered more than 240,000 in Q3 2021—the vast majority of which were Model 3/Y. The results exceeded most analysts expectations for the quarter.

  Production % Deliveries %
Model S/X 8,941 3.8% 9,275 3.8%
Model 3/Y 228,882 96.2% 232,025 96.2%

Tesla will report Q3 net income and cash flow results along with the rest of its financial performance when it announces Q3 earnings. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more.

Posted on 03 October 2021 in Electric (Battery), Sales, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

