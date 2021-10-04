Germany’s BMVI opens tender process for national fast-charging network

Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) opened the tender process for the national fast-charging network: Deutschlandnetz. Companies and company consortia can compete for the bid to set up and operate around 900 fast-charging locations throughout Germany. (Earlier post.)





The Germany network is intended to ensure the basic supply with fast charging infrastructure in medium and long-haul traffic with around 8,000 additional fast charging points. It complements the already existing large fast-charging locations and thus ensures a nationwide and needs-based fast-charging infrastructure throughout Germany.

Charging anytime and anywhere— is our goal. Today we are taking the next big step with the start of the tender for the Germany network. With the Germany network, we are creating market-based competition that will lead to the development of fast charging infrastructure precisely where we need it most—on medium- and long-haul journeys across the country. Our approach is unique worldwide and massively strengthens the transition. Fast charging points must be accessible nationwide within ten minutes and the payment methods must be simple and standardized. This is the only way to get people excited about climate-friendly electromobility. —Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer

The Germany network is the most important component in our strategy for the overall charging infrastructure system. With this, we are now wiping out blank spots on the charging map across the board and in a targeted manner and laying the foundation for the fast charging network of the future. Because the great era of electromobility is only just beginning. Right from the start, the German network ensures that our country masters this transformation in an exemplary manner. —Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, Managing Director NOW GmbH

The construction and operation of the Germany network will be awarded in two separate tenders. The focus of the first call that has now been launched for 900 fast-charging locations in specified search sites in 23 regional lots that cover all of Germany. In a second tender, the construction and operation of around 200 fast-charging locations at unmanaged rest areas on the federal motorways will be tendered. The tendering of the nationwide motorway lots will be carried out in autumn by the Autobahn GmbH.

The first phase of the tender takes place as a participation competition with an application period of 6 weeks. After examining and evaluating the requests to participate, the request to submit the initial offer to the remaining bidders is made. Negotiations then take place. The final awards for the individual bids are expected in the third quarter of 2022. The tender documents are available on the federal e-tender platform.

The 900 search sites are spread over a total of 6 regions (north-west, north-east, central Germany, south-east, south-west and west) and specify a certain area, e.g. around a traffic junction. A fast charging location with at least four and up to 16 fast charging points should be created in each search area. The bidders must find or find suitable locations within these search areas. This procedure addresses regional operators as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The step from funding to tendering marks a paradigm shift in government support for the expansion of charging infrastructure in Germany. In addition to the BMVI funding programs for public and non-public charging infrastructure, there is now an approach in which the winners of the tendering process are contractually obliged to set up and guarantee the operation of the charging points. The BMVI also lays down future-proof technical minimum requirements at the locations of the Germany network, such as a minimum charging power of 200 kW that is available at all times, establishes quality standards and a flexible upper price limit based on the market and the electricity price at each charging point and ensures compliance with them. Evaluation criteria for the bids include cost, concept and customer friendliness.