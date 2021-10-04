Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer now available with a lower capacity battery variant

For more than a year, the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer battery-electric van has demonstrated its suitability for daily operations—be that as a hotel shuttle vehicle, a high-capacity taxi or a vehicle for on-demand mobility concepts in public transport. (Earlier post.)





Now, as an alternative to the eVito Tourer with a 90 kWh usable battery capacity, Mercedes‑Benz Vans also offers the eVito Tourer in a variant equipped with a usable battery capacity of 60 kWh. This will open up greater possibilities for commercial customers in particular to find the right vehicle version to suit their intended operations and their business model, the company said.

The new variant of the eVito Tourer is interesting for customers who cover easy-to-plan routes or who only drive short distances, such as in school transport operations. It is also interesting for those looking for an affordable starting price or for whom a weight saving of 150 kg and the corresponding payload increase would be useful.

The range of the eVito Tourer with a 60 kWh battery is 217-239 km (135-149 miles). The standard fast charging function offers a charging output of 50 kW, and as an option 80 kWare also possible. In this case, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80% in around 35 minutes.