Goodyear invests in autonomous trucking company Gatik; tire intelligence and autonomous middle mile logistics

Goodyear and Gatik announced a multi-year collaboration with a goal to advance the development of mobility solutions for the autonomous B2B short-haul logistics industry. The collaboration will contribute to safer, more sustainable goods movement while reducing costs for Gatik’s customers in the B2B short-haul market nationwide.

Gatik has established the first autonomous middle mile logistics network in North America and is rapidly expanding its fleet of Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks for customers in multiple markets, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Ontario. Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies with over 120 years’ experience in developing state-of-the-art products and services that set technology and performance standards for the industry. This national collaboration expands service levels and capacity for both organizations across the US.





Gatik autonomous box truck

Under the collaboration, Goodyear’s venture capital fund, Goodyear Ventures, participated in Gatik’s recently announced Series B funding and the companies will work on multiple innovative projects.

Gatik’s medium-duty fleet will use tires equipped with tire intelligence technology powered by Goodyear SightLine, a suite of tire intelligence solutions, building upon Goodyear’s existing connected tire management products in an effort to improve stopping distances in autonomous commercial vehicles and monitor tire pressure in real time for enhanced safety and reduced wear.

As Gatik commercializes its operations at scale, the use of tire intelligence solutions is expected to help reduce fuel and maintenance costs while increasing operational efficiencies for retailers, e-commerce companies and distributors employing Gatik’s autonomous solution.