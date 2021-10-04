Plus delivers initial production units of plusdrive autonomous system to FAW
Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, has delivered the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units to China-based FAW in order for FAW to integrate the units and launch China’s first driver-in autonomous trucks.
The delivery is part of an agreement with FAW in which Plus sells PlusDrive units to FAW, which will handle the installation of the autonomous driving technology on their factory production line. FAW will leverage its extensive sales and service network to manage the sales and maintenance of the autonomous trucks. FAW and Plus will work together to update and maintain the autonomous driving technology behind PlusDrive.
FAW’s new line of autonomous trucks has so far received thousands of units in pre-orders from large fleets in China, including new pre-orders from Rokin and Duckbill which adds to the pre-order from Guangzhou Zhihong.
As the trucking industry faces a continued driver shortage, the demand for autonomous trucks that enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainability of long-haul trucking is increasing. We recognize the immense value that FAW’s autonomous trucks powered by PlusDrive will be able to deliver across our network of over 30,000 trucks.—Liu Zhiyuan, CEO and Founder of Guangzhou Zhihong
