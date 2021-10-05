Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California’s GET bus adds 5 more fuel-cell buses from New Flyer
GM partnering with Wolfspeed to leverage silicon carbide for GM’s future electric vehicle programs

Maryland city deploys BYD electric Class 6 refuse truck

05 October 2021

Hyattsville, Maryland, is deploying a BYD 6R Class 6 electric refuse truck, one of several fully-electric or hybrid vehicles in the City’s fleet, and the first commercially deployed Class 6 refuse truck in the country, according to BYD.

The BYD 6R is capable of working an entire shift without recharging. With its short wheelbase, this truck is more compact, allowing for excellent maneuverability on urban streets where space is limited. The truck has 211 KWh of initial battery capacity and is capable of 120 kW DC CCS1 charging.

A 390 kW motor delivers 3,152 N·m (2,325 lb-ft) of torque, with a top speed of 70 mph (113 km/h) with maximum gradeabilityi of 25%.

E2E9F039-BA0A-47F6-8A2C-966350E6F61D

In addition to the environmental and employee health benefits provided by a zero-emission vehicle, the City anticipates significant savings in fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance.

For the truck body, Curbtender Inc. has installed an eight-yard rear loader Quantum body, designed to be lightweight and efficient. As a family-owned manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles, Curbtender is focused on providing durable, high-performance products with low purchase and maintenance costs to improve Total Cost of Ownership.

Posted on 05 October 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)