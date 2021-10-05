Maryland city deploys BYD electric Class 6 refuse truck

Hyattsville, Maryland, is deploying a BYD 6R Class 6 electric refuse truck, one of several fully-electric or hybrid vehicles in the City’s fleet, and the first commercially deployed Class 6 refuse truck in the country, according to BYD.

The BYD 6R is capable of working an entire shift without recharging. With its short wheelbase, this truck is more compact, allowing for excellent maneuverability on urban streets where space is limited. The truck has 211 KWh of initial battery capacity and is capable of 120 kW DC CCS1 charging.

A 390 kW motor delivers 3,152 N·m (2,325 lb-ft) of torque, with a top speed of 70 mph (113 km/h) with maximum gradeabilityi of 25%.





In addition to the environmental and employee health benefits provided by a zero-emission vehicle, the City anticipates significant savings in fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance.

For the truck body, Curbtender Inc. has installed an eight-yard rear loader Quantum body, designed to be lightweight and efficient. As a family-owned manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles, Curbtender is focused on providing durable, high-performance products with low purchase and maintenance costs to improve Total Cost of Ownership.