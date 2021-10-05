Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
TECO 2030 receives Approval in Principle by DNV for marine hydrogen fuel cell system and fuel cell module FCM400
U-Haul buys another million gallons of renewable propane to sell at California stores

DOE estimates that EV battery pack costs in 2021 are 87% lower than in 2008

05 October 2021

Research by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates the cost of an electric vehicle lithium-ion battery pack declined 87% between 2008 and 2021 (using 2021 constant dollars).

The 2021 estimate is $157/kWh on a usable-energy basis (the equivalent of $143/kWh on a rated-energy basis) for production at scale—i.e., 100,000 units per year. That compares to $1,237/kWh on a usable-energy basis in 2008.

The decline in cost is a combination of improvements in battery technologies and chemistries, and an increase in manufacturing volume.

FOTW_1206

*2021 is estimated. Source: DOE

Posted on 05 October 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)