Geely begins mass production of commercial satellites; support for future vehicles

Eighteen months after start of construction of its intelligent satellite production and testing center in Taizhou, China, Geely Technology Group has begun mass production of commercial satellites. The first set of low-orbit satellites rolled off the production line, marking a new milestone in Geely’s advancement into the commercial aerospace sector. Geely plans to utilize commercial satellites to support high-speed data connectivity, highly precise navigation, and cloud computing capabilities in future vehicles.





Geely’s Intelligent Satellite Production and Testing Center is the first AIT (Assembly, Integration, and Testing) center for commercial satellites in China. The facility utilizes Geely’s experience in modular intelligent manufacturing and integrates the latest smart manufacturing technologies, satellite R&D, core component production, advanced testing and quality control, cloud computing, big data analysis, and modular production to assembly, integrate, and test different types of satellites used for communication, navigation, and remote sensing.





At full capacity, the plant will have an annual production capacity of 500 units.

The first mass-produced satellite made at the satellite plant was developed independently by Geely Technology Group subsidiary, Geespace. Geely’s entry into the commercial satellite business is part of the Group’s transformation into a global mobility technology enterprise. Geespace was established in 2018 for the development, launch, and operation of low-orbit satellites.