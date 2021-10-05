Nano One & Euro Manganese to co-develop applications for high-purity manganese in lithium-ion battery cathode materials

Nano One and Euro Manganese have entered into a Joint Development Agreement. Nano One is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, and Euro Manganese is a battery raw materials company developing a significant manganese deposit in the Czech Republic.

The two companies will collaborate on developing economically viable and environmentally sustainable applications of high-purity manganese expected to be produced by Euro Manganese from its proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project. The manganese will be evaluated by Nano One in the formation of its innovative cathode materials including LNMO (lithium nickel manganese oxide) and nickel rich NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide).

LNMO and NMC materials will be prepared using Nano One’s patented One-Pot process, coated nanocrystal powders and M2CAM technology (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material), enabling the use of sulfate-freez metals and lithium carbonate as low-cost and environmentally sustainable feedstocks.





Nano One’s patented One Pot Process combines the precursor, cathode powder and coating stages. The streamlined production process reduces cost while enabling higher performance cathode materials as compared to the standard manufacturing process.

LNMO, also known as high voltage spinel (HVS), and NMC both have great potential in conventional and solid-state battery applications for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and consumer electronic devices.

LNMO delivers energy and power on par with NMC and is more cost-effective because it is manganese-rich, cobalt-free, low in nickel and does not require excess lithium. LNMO also operates at a voltage that is 25% higher than commercial high nickel cathodes, enabling fewer cells, improved productivity, efficiency, thermal management, and power.

Nano One has ambitious plans to be a major participant in the battery driven transformation of mobility and renewable energy storage, and we are doing so by changing how the world makes cathode materials. Our LNMO is unique, differentiated and well positioned to address the automotive industry’s recent interest in manganese-rich batteries and our coated nanocrystal NMC is targeting demand for increased durability in long-range battery applications. Manganese plays a critical role in both chemistries and we are aligned with Euro Manganese in developing low-cost high-performance cathode materials with a differentiated and environmentally sustainable supply chain.

Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current “Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project” is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, located in the Czech Republic.