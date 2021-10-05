TECO 2030 receives Approval in Principle by DNV for marine hydrogen fuel cell system and fuel cell module FCM400
05 October 2021
Maritime cleantech company TECO 2030 has received an “Approval in Principle” (AIP) by DNV, one of the world’s leading classification and certification bodies, for its Marine Fuel Cell System and its Fuel Cell Module FCM400.
DNV evaluated TECO 2030’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell System and three versions of its Fuel Cell Module FCM400 and concluded that they comply with the applicable rules and regulations, codes and standards.
An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment, confirming that the design is feasible and that there are no obstacles that could prevent the solution from being realized.
For novel technologies, like fuel cells, having class involvement can be vital in building market confidence. We are continually working to provide practical solutions to enable their uptake and were the first classification society to publish rules for fuel cells in 2008. This certificate confirms the basic suitability of TECO’s fuel cell systems for marine applications.—Olaf Drews, Head of Machinery and Piping Systems at DNV Maritime
TECO says that its 2030 Marine Fuel Cell is the first fuel cell system specifically designed for use onboard ships and on other heavy-duty applications. The fuel cell module is designed with a capacity of 400 kW net power output. Several modules can be put together in containers, enabling system configuration in the multi-megawatt scale. A 40 feet ISO fuel cell container from TECO 2030 will have a power production capacity of 6.4 MW.
TECO Marine Fuel Cell compared to diesel engine Genset.
The TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Module FCM400 encloses a low temperature PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) fuel cell system. The system is developed by TECO 2030 in cooperation with the Austrian powertrain technology company AVL, while the modules have been developed internally at TECO 2030.
TECO 2030 has now started the process of receiving “Type Approval” (TA) from DNV. Type Approval is a procedure by which the classification society confirms that a certain product complies with the rules for standard designs and/or for routinely manufactured, identical equipment.
The size comparison is striking!
And the fuel cell solution is far more reliable, although of course the marine environment imposes particular hazards to that.
Posted by: Davemart | 05 October 2021 at 02:50 AM
While Hydrogen would be a great clean fuel for Maritime purposes, there still are the issues of volumetric energy density and infrastructure. Ammonia could solve these issues and large Marine Engine manufacturers like MAN are developing low NOx Ammonia engines. The problems associated with handling Ammonia in a Marine environment are already available since the SCR units for Diesel engines already use Ammonia.
Found an interesting article in Power Engineering, “Op-ed: What’s the verdict on ammonia as fuel or as hydrogen carrier?”, https://www.power-eng.com/gas/op-ed-whats-the-verdict-on-ammonia-as-fuel-or-as-hydrogen-carrier/#gref.
Looks like there may not be a clear verdict between Fuel Cells or IC engines.
Posted by: gryf | 05 October 2021 at 09:58 AM
HI gryf.
Hoegh are pressing on with ammonia:
https://www.greencarcongress.com/2021/10/20211002-h%C3%B6egh.html
As are others, but you know this as you have commented on the relevant threads here.
My view is that the technologies are too immature to plump completely for one.
Methanol is another alternative, perhaps especially for smaller boats, where you don't have to deal with NOx, and can perhaps offset the CO2.
LOHCs are another alternative, and so is simply using a diesel engine and storing the CO2 in a flexible compartment in the fuel tank, for sequestration or the manufacture of new fuel:
https://www.gasworld.com/onboard-co2-capture-could-be-the-future-of-fuelling-cargo-ships/2021591.article
I would agree that at least for big ships ammonia seems to be ahead at present though.
Posted by: Davemart | 05 October 2021 at 11:17 AM