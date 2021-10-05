TECO 2030 receives Approval in Principle by DNV for marine hydrogen fuel cell system and fuel cell module FCM400

Maritime cleantech company TECO 2030 has received an “Approval in Principle” (AIP) by DNV, one of the world’s leading classification and certification bodies, for its Marine Fuel Cell System and its Fuel Cell Module FCM400.

DNV evaluated TECO 2030’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell System and three versions of its Fuel Cell Module FCM400 and concluded that they comply with the applicable rules and regulations, codes and standards.

An Approval in Principle is an independent assessment, confirming that the design is feasible and that there are no obstacles that could prevent the solution from being realized.

For novel technologies, like fuel cells, having class involvement can be vital in building market confidence. We are continually working to provide practical solutions to enable their uptake and were the first classification society to publish rules for fuel cells in 2008. This certificate confirms the basic suitability of TECO’s fuel cell systems for marine applications. —Olaf Drews, Head of Machinery and Piping Systems at DNV Maritime

TECO says that its 2030 Marine Fuel Cell is the first fuel cell system specifically designed for use onboard ships and on other heavy-duty applications. The fuel cell module is designed with a capacity of 400 kW net power output. Several modules can be put together in containers, enabling system configuration in the multi-megawatt scale. A 40 feet ISO fuel cell container from TECO 2030 will have a power production capacity of 6.4 MW.





TECO Marine Fuel Cell compared to diesel engine Genset.

The TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Module FCM400 encloses a low temperature PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) fuel cell system. The system is developed by TECO 2030 in cooperation with the Austrian powertrain technology company AVL, while the modules have been developed internally at TECO 2030.

TECO 2030 has now started the process of receiving “Type Approval” (TA) from DNV. Type Approval is a procedure by which the classification society confirms that a certain product complies with the rules for standard designs and/or for routinely manufactured, identical equipment.