GM partnering with Wolfspeed to leverage silicon carbide for GM’s future electric vehicle programs

General Motors and Wolfspeed announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide (SiC) power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. The agreement marks GM’s initial shift to using silicon carbide for EV power electronics.

Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices will enable GM to install more efficient EV propulsion systems that will extend the range of its rapidly expanding EV portfolio. The silicon carbide will specifically be used in the integrated power electronics contained within GM’s Ultium Drive units in its next-generation EVs.

As a part of the agreement, GM will participate in the Wolfspeed Assurance of Supply Program (WS AoSP), which is intended to secure domestic, sustainable and scalable materials for EV production.

Our agreement with Wolfspeed represents another step forward in our transition to an all-electric future. Customers of EVs are looking for greater range, and we see silicon carbide as an essential material in the design of our power electronics to meet customer demand. Working with Wolfspeed will help ensure we can deliver on our vision of an all-electric future. —Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain

The silicon carbide power device solutions will be produced at Wolfspeed’s 200mm-capable Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York, which is the world’s largest silicon carbide fabrication facility. Launching in early 2022, this state-of-the-art facility will significantly expand capacity for the company’s silicon carbide technologies, which are in increasing demand for EV production and other advanced technology sectors around the world.

The widespread adoption of silicon carbide as an industry standard semiconductor for transportation supports the automotive industry’s rapid transition to clean energy vehicles. Silicon carbide enables greater system efficiencies that result in longer EV range while lowering weight and conserving space. Wolfspeed’s technology is fueling electric propulsion systems across the entire voltage spectrum—from 400V to 800V—and beyond.