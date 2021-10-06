Major miners commit to net zero GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner

The members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) have collectively committed to a goal of net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or sooner in line with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement.





The ICMM is an international organization dedicated to a safe, fair and sustainable mining and metals industry; it brings together 28 mining and metals company members and more than 35 national, regional and commodities association members. The 28 company members represent about one-third of the global mining industry. Among the founding members are AngloAmerican, BHP, and Rio Tinto.





Although we may have individual decarbonisation targets which in some cases go beyond our collective commitment, this represents a joint ambition from companies that make up one-third of the global mining and metals industry. In doing so, we hope to encourage our suppliers and customers to join us in decarbonising our value chains while we support the decarbonisation of the value chains of others. We will also continue to work closely with our 35 mining and commodity association members to accelerate climate action in our wider industry. … The rate and nature of the ultimate decline in GHG emissions will vary across the different commodities and geographies represented by our diverse membership. Yet, our approach to individually setting and meeting targets will be consistent and include the following, no later than the end of 2023 where these do not already exist.

This approach includes: