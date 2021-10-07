Researchers convert spent asphalt to mesoporous carbon anode material for Li/Na/K-ion batteries

Researchers at Changsha University of Science & Technology in China have used spent asphalt to produce a high-performance universal Li/Na/K-ion anode material. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

Asphalt is a dark brown to black cementitious material in which the predominating constituents are bitumens which occur in nature or are obtained in petroleum processing. Asphalt is a constituent in varying proportions of most crude petroleums and is widely used as a binder for paving aggregates such as sand, gravel, slag or crushed stone.

Asphalt is also used for roofs, coatings, floor tilings, soundproofing, waterproofing, and other building-construction elements and in a number of industrial products, such as batteries. Spent asphalt is widely available, and even poses environmental risks.

In an effort to produce lower-cost and widely available battery materials, the Changsha team converted spent asphalt into mesoporous carbon with an interconnected three-dimensional porous structure, high surface area, and numerous rich crystal defects.





Xie et al.

As an anode material for Li-ion batteries, the mesoporous carbon exhibits a reversible capability of 674.2 mAh g−1 at 0.2 A g−1 as well as excellent rate and cycling performance (258.7 mAh g−1 at 1.0 A g−1 after 1000 cycles) owing to the shortened diffusion path of ions and easier penetration of electrolytes.

The carbon anode also delivers superior reversible capacities and cycling stability in Na-ion and K-ion batteries.

With the potential to simultaneously tackle energy and environmental problems, the spent asphalt-derived mesoporous carbon is promising for large-scale applications. —Xie et al.

