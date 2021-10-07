Mazda expanding SUV lineup from 2022 on; electrification of all models by 2030; rotary engine as generator
07 October 2021
In Hiroshima, Mazda Motor Corporation announced plans to expand its SUV lineup globally starting from 2022. The new models will include the Mazda CX-50 to be produced in its new US plant, as well as models in our Large Product group, including the Mazda CX-60, Mazda CX-70, Mazda CX-80 and Mazda CX-90, all of which are slated for introduction over the next two years between 2022 and 2023.
The Mazda CX-50 is a crossover SUV that will be added as a new core model to the lineup and be introduced in the US market, where a strong SUV presence as well as off-road performance are in high demand. This model belongs to the Small Product group just like the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. The production of the CX-50 will begin in January 2022 at the new Mazda-Toyota joint venture factory, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, USA, Inc. (MTMUS), built in Huntsville, Alabama.
Having a wide price range coming in above that of the CX-50 or currently available CX-5, models from the Large Products group, i.e., the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90, will offer two body types with two seating arrangements: two rows and three rows.
Markets with narrower roads and smaller parking lots such as Europe and Japan, will receive the two-row seat CX-60 and the three-row seat CX-80. Meanwhile, the CX-70 and CX-90 will hit the road in North America and other markets where larger models with a big presence are preferred.
Both models feature the wide body type, with the CX-70 having two rows of seats and the CX-90 having three. These models will expand Mazda’s mid-size crossover SUV lineup.
Crossover SUVs to be introduced from 2022 onwards
|Product group
|Models
|Major target markets
|Large Product group
|Mazda CX-60 (Two rows)
|Europe, Japan
|Mazda CX-70 (Wide body, two rows)
|North America
|Mazda CX-80 (Three rows)
|Europe, Japan
|Mazda CX-90 (Wide body, three rows)
|North America
|Small Product group
|Mazda CX-50
|USA
The Large Product group models will offer a variety of choices of electrified powertrains to respond to each country’s electrification roadmap.
The European market, where electrification is already in full-swing, will primarily see the introduction of plug-in hybrid models with straight-four gasoline engines combined with a motor drive. The straight-six new generation Skyactiv-X gasoline engine and Skyactiv-D diesel engine will also be introduced in combination with a 48V mild hybrid system. The aim being to achieve both high output and high environmental performance.
- In North America where high-power performance is valued, Mazda will introduce both turbo-charged straight-six gasoline engine models and plug-in hybrid models to meet customer requirements and respond to environmental regulations.
- Due to the enduring popularity of diesel engines in Japan, a straight-six Skyactiv-D diesel model with a 48V mild hybrid system and plug-in hybrid models will be introduced to the Japanese lineup.
In parallel, Mazda will carry out sales promotion activities for Mazda’s first mass-production EV, the MX-30, and introduce models which incorporate multiple electrification technologies that use a rotary engine as a generator from the first half of 2022.
In addition, Mazda will introduce a product line that uses an EV-dedicated platform from around 2025. Through the introduction of these models, Mazda plans to complete the electrification of all the models it produces by 2030.
In the meantime, the Mazda CX-5, which has retained constant popularity since its launch in 2012, will see its design evolve and its model lineup enhanced through continuous product improvement.
I'd love to see vehicles with the rotary engine used as a generator, either a PHEV or a serial hybrid.
Posted by: mahonj | 07 October 2021 at 05:58 AM
Some bad ideas just refuse to die. The only advantages the Wankel rotary engine has is a high power to weight ratio and smoother operation. The fuel efficiency is terrible. Another bad idea is the mild hybrid. And we will not get to zero emissions with any type of hybrid.
Posted by: sd | 07 October 2021 at 07:28 AM
rotary engine as a generator
A steady load might improve fuel economy
Posted by: SJC | 07 October 2021 at 08:16 AM
@SJC
Wankel engines have several design problems that make them considerably worse than reciprocating piston engine in terms of efficiency (and also life). The square corners are hard to seal and they have a much greater cold wall area for a given volume. Yes, it will be more efficient if run at the most best operating conditions but so will a reciprocating engine. Of course, the real solution is not to go full battery electric and not have an IC engine.
Posted by: sd | 07 October 2021 at 09:04 AM
It can be done, however, it is complicated.
First, This would start with the Mazda MX-30 35 kWh EV with a rotary range extender. Now make the EV very cheap with a LFP battery (this would be cheaper and use less material than a 18 kWh Toyota PHEV if a silicon anode is used).
The single rotor, rotary engine slightly larger than a shoebox needs to be a Miller Cycle, electric turbo-compound (check Raytheon patent US7753036B2). Efficiency would exceed 40% (Note: you need to use the waste energy in the exhaust like the Curtiss-Wright R3350). Tough part make this cheap and allow it to run on E85.
So if Mazda can make this PHEV for <$25k they could have a winner
Posted by: gryf | 07 October 2021 at 09:20 AM
We'll just have to assume that Mazda's legions of savvy experienced engineers have developed an ultra-efficient rotary engine with all or most of the inefficiencies/deficiencies ironed out or minimized. And yes, we'd all like it to be fully flex-fuel - 100% bioethanol and/or biodiesel. And given that size-shrinking solid state batteries should be on-line well before 2030 the pure EV-mode range of a series hybrid(aka range-extended) should be at least 60 miles.
PS. and well before 2030 we won't just be talking about batteries - given that leading supercap manufacturers like Skeleton and Superdielectrics are talking about soon equipping BEVs and hybrids with a supplementary instant-charge energy-dense supercap pack delivering a range of 50km+. So what's the term for a 3-way hybrid, anyone ? As in generator+battery+supercaps ?
Paul G
Posted by: EVUK_co_uk | 07 October 2021 at 12:09 PM