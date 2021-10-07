Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Chevrolet Silverado EV to make global debut at CES 2022; fixed-glass roof, Four-Wheel Steer, 400-mile range

07 October 2021

Chevrolet will reveal the all-electric Silverado at CES 2022 during the opening keynote delivered by General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

The brand also confirmed the Silverado electric pickup will feature an available segment-leading fixed-glass roof for retail models, offering expansive visibility, increased headroom, and an enhanced experience of spaciousness for both front and rear passengers.

Chevrolet-Silverado-EV-Fixed-Glass-Roof

This will be the first application of an available fixed-glass roof on a GM pickup in the full-size truck segment.

The Silverado EV is based on GM’s Ultium Platform and leverages Silverado’s proven capability. The fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will offer customers a variety of options.

In addition to the fixed-glass roof, Chevrolet has confirmed the availability of Four-Wheel Steer, a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels. (Earlier post.)

The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.

Posted on 07 October 2021 in Electric (Battery)

