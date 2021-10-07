Chevrolet Silverado EV to make global debut at CES 2022; fixed-glass roof, Four-Wheel Steer, 400-mile range

Chevrolet will reveal the all-electric Silverado at CES 2022 during the opening keynote delivered by General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

The brand also confirmed the Silverado electric pickup will feature an available segment-leading fixed-glass roof for retail models, offering expansive visibility, increased headroom, and an enhanced experience of spaciousness for both front and rear passengers.





This will be the first application of an available fixed-glass roof on a GM pickup in the full-size truck segment.

The Silverado EV is based on GM’s Ultium Platform and leverages Silverado’s proven capability. The fleet and retail versions of the electric Silverado will offer customers a variety of options.

In addition to the fixed-glass roof, Chevrolet has confirmed the availability of Four-Wheel Steer, a chassis feature that enables the vehicle to steer all four wheels. (Earlier post.)

The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.