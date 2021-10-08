Clean Energy awarded $13M contract to build hydrogen station and supply fuel for Foothill Transit buses

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. won a competitive solicitation to design, construct, and maintain a hydrogen station and supply liquid hydrogen fuel for Foothill Transit, an environmentally-friendly bus service in Southern California that averages 14 million rides a year. (Earlier post.)

Being awarded our first hydrogen station and supply contract for Foothill Transit is very important to Clean Energy because it demonstrates our ability to move to different alternative fuels as our customers expand to other technologies. Transit agencies like Foothill have been on the forefront of alternative fuels for decades because it’s in their DNA to serve their communities with clean transportation. Clean Energy has enjoyed being along for the ride with Foothill as it tackles air quality and greenhouse gas issues. —Andrew J.Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy

Foothill Transit has been a 20-year partner with Clean Energy and is currently operating more than 300 of their buses with renewable natural gas (RNG) at two stations built by Clean Energy. The agency is now entrusting Clean Energy to build its first hydrogen station in Pomona, CA, as it expands into another clean alternative fuel. The contract is valued at more than $13 million.

The project will be funded using assistance from the Federal Transportation Agency. Foothill Transit has placed an initial order for 20 New Flyer fuel cell buses, and the station is designed to support many more.

Our new hydrogen fuel cell fleet is the next step in our evolution towards a zero emissions future. Our long-time partner, Clean Energy, has been providing low carbon RNG for our buses for years and we look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand into hydrogen fuel cell technology and fuel. —Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit

In response to the solicitation, five proposals were submitted to Foothill Transit. Following interviews and an evaluation, Clean Energy was selected, receiving the highest technical and overall score.

Clean Energy is a leader in the development and delivery of RNG, a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste, which will represent 33.3% of the hydrogen feedstock for Foothill Transit buses.

Partnering in the station construction project are Fiedler Group, which will provide engineering design support as a subcontractor for Clean Energy; and Messer Group, which will provide hydrogen equipment, liquid hydrogen fuel, and station design under the Clean Energy contract.

Clean Energy’s construction contractor for the project is Nicosia Contracting International, who Clean Energy has worked with for nearly two decades.