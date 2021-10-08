Nikola and TC Energy to co-develop large-scale clean hydrogen hubs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 October 2021

Nikola Corporation and TC Energy Corporation, a leading North American energy infrastructure company, have agreed to collaborate on co-developing, constructing, operating and owning large-scale hydrogen production facilities (hubs) in the United States and Canada.

Nikola’s Energy business unit and TC Energy are actively collaborating to identify and ro develop projects to establish the infrastructure required to deliver low-cost and low-carbon hydrogen at scale in line with each company’s core objectives. Furthermore, Nikola and TC Energy desire to accelerate the adoption of heavy-duty zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and hydrogen across industrial sectors by establishing hubs in key geographic locations.

A key objective of the collaboration is to establish hubs producing 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola’s planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years.

TC Energy has significant pipeline, storage and power assets that potentially can be leveraged to lower the cost and increase the speed of delivery of these hydrogen production hubs. This may include exploring the integration of midstream assets to enable hydrogen distribution and storage via pipeline and/or to deliver CO2 to permanent sequestration sites to decarbonize the hydrogen production process.

Both Nikola and TC Energy are committed to reducing the carbon intensity (CI) of hydrogen produced and delivered to end-use markets utilizing renewable energy, as well as low-cost natural gas, renewable natural gas and biomass feedstocks paired with carbon capture and storage. Nikola and TC Energy are aligned in a technology-agnostic approach to find the best pathway to hydrogen production for each unique geography that is intended to result in the lowest CI and a clear pathway to achieve net-zero CI over time.

Nikola and TC Energy will evaluate opportunities to optimize excess hub supplies to third parties under a joint marketing and services arrangement.

Posted on 08 October 2021 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

