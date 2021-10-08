ExxonMobil increases Stabroek resource estimate to approximately 10 billion barrels

ExxonMobil increased its estimate of the discovered recoverable resource for the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana (earlier post) to approximately 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The updated resource estimate includes a new discovery at the Cataback-1 well, which brings the total significant discoveries to more than 20 within the Stabroek Block. The Cataback-1 well encountered 243 feet (74 meters) of net pay in high quality hydrocarbon bearing sandstone reservoirs. It is located approximately 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) east of Turbot-1 and was drilled in 5,928 feet (1,807 meters) of water by the Noble Tom Madden.





Earlier Stabroek block discoveries. Source: ExxonMobil

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45% interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.

ExxonMobil’s recent discoveries and ongoing projects continue to contribute to the advancement of the Guyanese economy, with more than 2,850 Guyanese now supporting the company’s project activities. ExxonMobil and its key contractors have spent more than $480 million with more than 800 Guyanese vendors since 2015.