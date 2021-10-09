Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai North America joins Shell Hydrogen’s Project Neptune to grow hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California
NREL and Electric Hydrogen partner to develop high-performance electrolyzer components

Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group signs agreements to industrialize 70 MPa high-flow refueling; H70HF

09 October 2021

The Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group—comprising Air Liquide, Hyundai, Nel Hydrogen, Nikola Corporation, Shell and Toyota—has signed agreements with Tatsuno Corporation and Transfer Oil S.p.A. to industrialize globally-standard 70 MPa hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle high-flow (H70HF) fueling hardware components.

The Industry Group was formed in February 2019 with the goal of addressing hydrogen fueling hardware challenges of achieving the fueling speeds that are needed for heavy-duty applications today. Other goals include testing and evaluating the hardware’s performance and standardizing the connector design to ensure adoptability throughout the world.

The group created specifications for the fueling nozzle, vehicle receptacle, dispenser hose, and breakaway device components for this heavy-duty application.

H70hf

H70HF fueling nozzle and components. Source: Nikola

This builds upon the collaboration of the hydrogen industry that achieved a global standard fueling interface for light-duty fuel cell electric vehicles.

Tatsuno, an international hydrogen fuel equipment provider founded in 1911, is designing and developing vehicle receptacle and dispenser nozzle and breakaway components. Transfer Oil, considered one of the most valued manufacturers of reinforced thermoplastic hoses in the industry, is leading the design and development of a hydrogen dispenser fueling hose.

The fueling hardware is anticipated to support average hydrogen fueling rates of 10 kg/min—in line with the US Department of Energy’s Technical Targets for Hydrogen-Fueled Long-Haul Tractor-Trailer Trucks. Testing is planned at an independent test facility and scheduled to commence in Q4 2021, with preliminary performance and safety results available in Q1 2022.

Posted on 09 October 2021 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Storage, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)