Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group signs agreements to industrialize 70 MPa high-flow refueling; H70HF

The Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group—comprising Air Liquide, Hyundai, Nel Hydrogen, Nikola Corporation, Shell and Toyota—has signed agreements with Tatsuno Corporation and Transfer Oil S.p.A. to industrialize globally-standard 70 MPa hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle high-flow (H70HF) fueling hardware components.

The Industry Group was formed in February 2019 with the goal of addressing hydrogen fueling hardware challenges of achieving the fueling speeds that are needed for heavy-duty applications today. Other goals include testing and evaluating the hardware’s performance and standardizing the connector design to ensure adoptability throughout the world.

The group created specifications for the fueling nozzle, vehicle receptacle, dispenser hose, and breakaway device components for this heavy-duty application.





H70HF fueling nozzle and components. Source: Nikola

This builds upon the collaboration of the hydrogen industry that achieved a global standard fueling interface for light-duty fuel cell electric vehicles.

Tatsuno, an international hydrogen fuel equipment provider founded in 1911, is designing and developing vehicle receptacle and dispenser nozzle and breakaway components. Transfer Oil, considered one of the most valued manufacturers of reinforced thermoplastic hoses in the industry, is leading the design and development of a hydrogen dispenser fueling hose.

The fueling hardware is anticipated to support average hydrogen fueling rates of 10 kg/min—in line with the US Department of Energy’s Technical Targets for Hydrogen-Fueled Long-Haul Tractor-Trailer Trucks. Testing is planned at an independent test facility and scheduled to commence in Q4 2021, with preliminary performance and safety results available in Q1 2022.