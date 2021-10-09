Hyundai North America joins Shell Hydrogen’s Project Neptune to grow hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California

Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) has joined Equilon Enterprises LLC (d/b/a Shell Oil Products US), also referred to as Shell Hydrogen, in Project Neptune to grow the hydrogen refueling infrastructure in California.

Project Neptune seeks the construction of 48 additional and two upgraded hydrogen refueling stations across the state beginning in 2021. Two other fuel cell vehicle manufacturers—Toyota and Honda—have also joined the consortium with respective agreements for fuel cell vehicle sales to support infrastructure growth.

The project is to develop hydrogen refueling stations by adding hydrogen storage, compression, and dispensing equipment with an estimated maximum footprint of 2,000 square feet and trenching of up to 100 feet at existing retail gasoline stations. The storage tanks will hold 600 and 1,200 kg of hydrogen at 55 bar. The hydrogen station will dispense at 770 and 1,420 kg per 24 hour period.

In its portion of the agreement, Hyundai has committed to fuel cell vehicle sales growth supporting the expanding hydrogen infrastructure.

We’re proud to join Shell Hydrogen’s ‘Project Neptune’, expanding California’s hydrogen infrastructure to meet increasing consumer demand for clean, zero-emission transportation solutions. Hyundai offers a superb fuel cell vehicle in its NEXO SUV, and this effort will help ensure that every eco-focused fuel cell driver has convenient refueling options wherever they choose to go. —Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America

Hydrogen refueling infrastructure growth is critical to increase consumer adoption of zero-emission fuel cell vehicles rapidly. By joining Project Neptune, Hyundai reinforces its commitment to fuel cell technologies and their positive impact on the environment, a key pillar of its long-range strategic vision.

The new hydrogen stations will be partially funded by public funds from the California Energy Commission (CEC).

This agreement with Shell Hydrogen furthers Hyundai’s global relationship with the energy company. In March 2021, Hyundai Motor Company signed a new five-year Global Business Cooperation Agreement with Royal Dutch Shell plc to expand collaboration on clean energy solutions.