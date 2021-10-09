Rolls-Royce, Federal Ministry and the state of Brandenburg strengthen development of hybrid-electric aviation propulsion systems

Rolls-Royce has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labor and Energy Brandenburg (MWAE) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) to advance the research and development of hybrid-electric propulsion systems in Brandenburg for the next generation of aviation.





The partners agreed on the establishment of development, testing and production facilities, creating an industrial eco-system for hybrid-electric aviation propulsion systems in Dahlewitz and the Lusatia region. The project will be supported by funding from the Structural Strengthening Act, the federal government’s aeronautics research program and other state funds.

Within the new program, Rolls-Royce Deutschland is opening an operating facility in Cottbus and plans to expand its research and development capabilities in Dahlewitz. The company is leading the way on one of the world’s most comprehensive hybrid-electric aerospace development and integration programs for a wide range of applications, including technologies for small gas turbines.

With a horizon until 2027 and accompanied by positive funding decisions, Rolls-Royce Deutschland aims to make significant investments for the development project in Brandenburg, securing about 50 highly-skilled jobs in the region already in 2021. The corresponding work will be split between the Dahlewitz site and the new facility, that will be based at the Center for Hybrid Electric Systems Cottbus (CHESCO) of Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg.

The technical management of the projects will be in Dahlewitz, while a high proportion of work for the development project will be carried out in Cottbus with support from Dahlewitz and from electrical design teams based in Bavaria.

The race to net zero in aviation is both vitally important and one of the most extreme technological challenges there is. The long term and increasing support of the German Government for aerospace technology is a crucial enabler for Rolls-Royce to meet our commitments to sustainable power and net zero by 2050. Building on the advanced capabilities of our electrical team in Bavaria, the establishment of development, testing and production facilities in Dahlewitz and the Lusatia region will enable Rolls-Royce to deliver hybrid-electric propulsion systems for the next generation of aviation. —Rob Watson, Director Rolls-Royce Electrical

Rolls-Royce Deutschland will involve existing and new partners from the Lusatia region to a large extent in the work for the development project and continue the ongoing search for industrial partners. The Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg (BTU), the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) and Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft are scientific partners of the project.