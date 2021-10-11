Rock Tech Lithium to build Europe’s first lithium converter in Germany

Rock Tech Lithium intends to build Europe’s first lithium converter—a production plant for battery-grade lithium hydroxide—in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The company intends to locate all production steps of lithium refining in one overall plant at the Guben site. The converter is scheduled to start operations in 2024.





Location at the industrial site Guben South (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

The investment decision for all production steps still depends, among other things, on ongoing discussions regarding subsidies already applied for or still to be applied for.

With its long industrial tradition and existing infrastructure, the region offers the best conditions for becoming a central component of the battery value chain and thus part of Brandenburg's e-mobility cluster.

The planned total investment volume at the Guben site for all factory units is up to €470 million. With the entire plant in operation, around 160 technicians, engineers and production staff would be employed on site. Together, they would produce around 24,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year. This would correspond to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

With the acquisition of the site in the Guben South industrial park, Rock Tech Lithium is now creating the basis for the planned converter construction. The site, which covers a total of around twelve hectares, offers extensive space for the construction of facilities for all individual production steps in lithium refining.

The already good traffic connection will be further optimized by a possible rail connection. Rock Tech Lithium will seek a close exchange with authorities, experts and local stakeholders for the planning and approval process. Locally sourced renewable energy is to be used for production.

In order to acquire the site, Rock Tech will make a cash payment to the property owners totalling €1,130,877 no later than six (6) months from the date of the agreement. The property owners are at arm’s length to Rock Tech.

We are becoming the lithium partner of the automotive industry and are building our own, previously non-existent infrastructure for battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. Our goal is to be the first company worldwide to create a closed loop for lithium. Guben seems to us to be the ideal location for this, with subsidies also playing a significant role. —Dirk Harbecke, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech Lithium

By 2030, the cleantech company plans to obtain around 50% of the raw materials it uses from recycling spent batteries.

The EU Commission estimates that European lithium demand for e-car batteries alone will increase 18-fold by 2030 and as much as 60-fold by 2050. A sustainable and resilient raw material supply is thus becoming a strategically decisive factor for the automotive industry.