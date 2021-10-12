Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DB and Siemens present autonomous train; ATO over ETCS
AIST, Toyota, and Toyota Central R&D Labs to consider joint research on advanced energy and environment technologies

Cummins collaborating across autonomous vehicle system providers to offer leading powertrain solutions

12 October 2021

Cummins will be launching a set of software features to integrate its powertrains with Automated Driving System (ADS) technologies from different providers.

Cummins delivers powertrains that provide leading performance and fuel economy through the integration of hardware and software. With these new software features, Cummins will extend these core capabilities into the ADS space as well.

Cummins is positioned to be a leader in its ADS technologies globally and is actively testing more than 100 vehicles in coordination with ADS technology companies to ensure seamless powertrain integration as ADS solutions enter commercial vehicle markets globally.

Through 100 years of serving our customers and technological leadership, we are uniquely positioned to support customers in our changing markets and to help them successfully transition to the technologies of the future. With our investment in and commitment to autonomous vehicle technologies, Cummins is prepared to support our customers by deploying autonomous vehicle technologies across the full range of powertrains, including advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, or fully electric and hydrogen fuel cells.

—J Michael Taylor, General Manager of Powertrain Integration for Cummins

Cummins is collaborating with multiple ADS technology companies to refine the solutions for commercial markets in an efficient, safe, smart and successful way. The company is using both its technological expertise and deep experience in global commercial markets globally to bring customers solutions that provide real-time optimization of the job, route and load.

Posted on 12 October 2021 in Autonomous driving, Engines, Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)