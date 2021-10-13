2022 Audi A3 now on sale in US with standard 48V MHEV; 24% better combined fuel economy in A3 40 TFSI quattro

The 2022 Audi A3 has started arriving in Audi dealerships across the US. The A3 features a standard 2.0-liter TFSI engine, generating a maximum 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Augmented by a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system, a first for the model, it has the ability to coast automatically with the engine temporailly shut off in many driving situations. That benefits the A3 with increased fuel efficiency.





The A3 40 TFSI quattro carries a 24% improvement in combined efficiency compared with the previous quattro model, with an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city/36 mpg highway/31 mpg combined.

Compared with the previous A3 from the 2020 model year, the entry 2022 A3 comes with an improved fuel-efficiency rating, with the front wheel drive model having a class-leading EPA-estimated 29 mpg city/38 mpg highway/32 mpg combined—a 2 mpg improvement across the board versus the previous generation.

For those seeking an amplified experience, the S3 comes with a more powerful TFSI engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

The 2022 A3 offers the latest available technologies, such as Audi’s MMI touch display infotainment, with a standard 10.1" screen, and a host of standard and available technologies to make it as immersive as it is intuitive. The A3 features a redefined interior, delivering a sporty driver-oriented cockpit, with an available 12.3" Audi virtual cockpit. Additionally, the A3 now has an available head-up display and top-view camera system.

Available driver assistance features also have made their way into the new A3, including standard lane departure warning capabilities, available Audi cruise assist with lane guidance, as well as side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and Park assist.