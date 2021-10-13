Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
AIST, Toyota, and Toyota Central R&D Labs to consider joint research on advanced energy and environment technologies
FREYR forms JV with Koch to develop gigafactory in US; initial 50 GWh based on 24M SemiSolid tech

LG will reimburse GM for Bolt EV recall costs and expenses; $1.9B recovery

13 October 2021

General Motors has reached an agreement under which LG Electronics Inc. will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG. (Earlier post.)

As a result of the agreement, GM will recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2.0 billion in charges associated with the recalls.

LG is a valued and respected supplier to GM, and we are pleased to reach this agreement. Our engineering and manufacturing teams continue to collaborate to accelerate production of new battery modules and we expect to begin repairing customer vehicles this month.

—Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain

In August, General Motors voluntarily recalled all Chevrolet Bolt EVs, including the new Bolt EUV. In certain circumstances, the batteries supplied to GM for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects—a torn anode tab and folded separator—present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire.

GM is replacing defective battery modules in Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs with new modules.

Posted on 13 October 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)