Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FREYR forms JV with Koch to develop gigafactory in US; initial 50 GWh based on 24M SemiSolid tech
Amprius Technologies awarded US Army contract to develop 100% silicon anode Li-ion batteries for UAS applications

Italvolt selects ABB for FEED for 45 GWh gigafactory in Italy

13 October 2021

Italvolt Spa has selected ABB for Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for its planned 45 GWh gigafactory in Italy. The two companies will also jointly explore how automation, electrification and digitalization solutions can fast-track production processes for battery manufacturing.

More specifically, the technology partnership with ABB will bring Italvolt:

  • Expertise in design and delivery of electrification and automation solutions for power control, distribution and management, optimization of manufacturing processes and long-term energy efficiency;

  • Consultancy on robotics and autonomous operations for transportation and handling of material in the process units of the plant; and

  • Exploration of solutions for data gathering, processing, cloud storage and analytics for production planning, quality control, management, operations and reporting.

The gigafactory will be located at the famous Olivetti site and is being designed by iconic Italian automotive design house division Pininfarina Architecture.

A key goal for Italvolt is to contribute to the green industrialization by becoming one of the main suppliers of green batteries in Europe and establishing Italy’s presence as a preeminent battery manufacturer.

Posted on 13 October 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)