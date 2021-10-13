Italvolt selects ABB for FEED for 45 GWh gigafactory in Italy

Italvolt Spa has selected ABB for Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) for its planned 45 GWh gigafactory in Italy. The two companies will also jointly explore how automation, electrification and digitalization solutions can fast-track production processes for battery manufacturing.

More specifically, the technology partnership with ABB will bring Italvolt:

Expertise in design and delivery of electrification and automation solutions for power control, distribution and management, optimization of manufacturing processes and long-term energy efficiency;

Consultancy on robotics and autonomous operations for transportation and handling of material in the process units of the plant; and

Exploration of solutions for data gathering, processing, cloud storage and analytics for production planning, quality control, management, operations and reporting.

The gigafactory will be located at the famous Olivetti site and is being designed by iconic Italian automotive design house division Pininfarina Architecture.

A key goal for Italvolt is to contribute to the green industrialization by becoming one of the main suppliers of green batteries in Europe and establishing Italy’s presence as a preeminent battery manufacturer.