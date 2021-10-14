Honda introducing new Honda Sensing 360 omni-directional safety and driver-assistive system

Honda plans to apply the next generation of its advanced suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies—Honda Sensing 360—to all new Honda and Acura models in the US by 2030. With an expanded sensory range around the entire vehicle, Honda Sensing 360 removes blind spots to enhance collision avoidance, while also reducing driver burden.

The US application of Honda Sensing 360 is part of a global strategy announced by Honda Motor Co., Ltd., that will begin in China in 2022. The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will use the AcuraWatch system name in North America.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021 to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 and carbon-neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050.

Since the US introductions in 2014 of Honda Sensing in the 2015 Honda CR-V, and AcuraWatch in the 2015 Acura TLX, application of these advanced safety and driver-assistive systems has expanded throughout the Honda and Acura lineups. Today, nearly 6 million vehicles on US roads are equipped with Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch technologies.

The suite of technologies in the respective Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch systems have continued to evolve, and the new Honda Sensing 360 will further advance their capabilities with an omni-directional sensory range made possible by the integration of inputs from five advanced millimeter-wave radar units around the vehicle, in conjunction with a monocular camera similar to that already used by the current Honda Sensing systems.

Based on its vision for a collision-free society, Honda is working to improve safety for everyone sharing the road, an approach Honda calls “Safety for Everyone.” The company operates two crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure and next-generation passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants.

Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch technologies, now on nearly 5 million vehicles on US roads, include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).