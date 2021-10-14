Solid-state sodium battery company LiNa Energy closes £3.5M funding round

Solid-state sodium battery company LiNa Energy (earlier post) has closed out a £3.5-million (US$4.8-million) late seed funding round, attracting a combination of existing and new investors. This funding will enable the company to advance their technology through expanding their laboratory facilities, stepping-up recruitment and buying new equipment which will accelerate their commercialization plan and ultimately when they are market-ready.

LiNa Energy, a spin-out from Lancaster University, established in 2017, is commercializing a safe, cobalt- and lithium-free solid-state sodium battery. The company says that its design has the potential to exceed both lithium-ion and rest-of-market sodium-ion technologies on all performance measures, and at a cost of less than $50/kWh.

The funding, alongside recent grant success, gives LiNa Energy a firm foundation upon which to focus on two core activities:

Accelerating the technology development by tripling the Lancaster-based laboratory, raising the headcount from 20 to 30 by the end of 2022 and buying additional equipment to improve speed and quality of cell manufacturing processes; and

Progressing commercialization activities by securing customer trial partners in primary target markets of stationary energy storage and transport.

This investment is a significant step towards achieving our goal to deliver a safe, affordable, mass-production solution to accelerate the two global mega-trends: electrification of transport and decarbonization of energy. For a small yet disruptive technology company like LiNa Energy, this funding is critical. It provides us with a 24-month runway and enables us to push forward our commercialization plans prior to building a pre-commercial production line in 2023. —Dr Gene Lewis, CEO of LiNa Energy

The company expects to be fundraising in late 2022 to fund the construction of a pre-commercial production line in 2023. The pre-commercial production line will demonstrate the ability to manufacture batteries at consistent quality and provide the capacity to meet the demands of customer trial programs.

Now with over 20 staff, LiNa Energy works at the cutting-edge of battery technology.

To date LiNa Energy has secured more than £7 million (US$9.5 million) in equity seed funding and been awarded several prestigious grants; working with key partners including the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, Faraday Battery Challenge, Innovate UK and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.