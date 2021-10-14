Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
AMTE Power launches ‘Power Up’ project to develop ultra high-power battery cells for automotive
Honda introducing new Honda Sensing 360 omni-directional safety and driver-assistive system

Solid-state sodium battery company LiNa Energy closes £3.5M funding round

14 October 2021

Solid-state sodium battery company LiNa Energy (earlier post) has closed out a £3.5-million (US$4.8-million) late seed funding round, attracting a combination of existing and new investors. This funding will enable the company to advance their technology through expanding their laboratory facilities, stepping-up recruitment and buying new equipment which will accelerate their commercialization plan and ultimately when they are market-ready.

LiNa Energy, a spin-out from Lancaster University, established in 2017, is commercializing a safe, cobalt- and lithium-free solid-state sodium battery. The company says that its design has the potential to exceed both lithium-ion and rest-of-market sodium-ion technologies on all performance measures, and at a cost of less than $50/kWh.

The funding, alongside recent grant success, gives LiNa Energy a firm foundation upon which to focus on two core activities:

  • Accelerating the technology development by tripling the Lancaster-based laboratory, raising the headcount from 20 to 30 by the end of 2022 and buying additional equipment to improve speed and quality of cell manufacturing processes; and

  • Progressing commercialization activities by securing customer trial partners in primary target markets of stationary energy storage and transport.

This investment is a significant step towards achieving our goal to deliver a safe, affordable, mass-production solution to accelerate the two global mega-trends: electrification of transport and decarbonization of energy.

For a small yet disruptive technology company like LiNa Energy, this funding is critical. It provides us with a 24-month runway and enables us to push forward our commercialization plans prior to building a pre-commercial production line in 2023.

—Dr Gene Lewis, CEO of LiNa Energy

The company expects to be fundraising in late 2022 to fund the construction of a pre-commercial production line in 2023. The pre-commercial production line will demonstrate the ability to manufacture batteries at consistent quality and provide the capacity to meet the demands of customer trial programs.

is a spin-out of Lancaster University, applying modern materials engineering to the sodium-nickel-chloride battery to create a game-changing storage technology. Now with over 20 staff, LiNa Energy works at the cutting-edge of battery technology.

To date LiNa Energy has secured more than £7 million (US$9.5 million) in equity seed funding and been awarded several prestigious grants; working with key partners including the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK, Faraday Battery Challenge, Innovate UK and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Posted on 14 October 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Solid-state | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)