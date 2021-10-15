Nikola and PGT trucking sign LOI for 100 Nikola FCEV trucks

Nikola Corporation announced a collaboration with PGT Trucking, Inc. (PGT), an international multi-service flatbed transportation company, to advance electric drive heavy-duty transport. This collaboration includes a Letter of Intent (LOI) to lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program under terms to be agreed to between the parties.





The lease order will include the Nikola Tre FCEV, scheduled maintenance and hydrogen fueling solutions.

Deliveries of the FCEVs to PGT are anticipated to begin in 2023 when production commences at Nikola’s Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility.

Designed for longer or continuous metro-regional applications, the Nikola Tre FCEV cabover has an anticipated range up to 500 miles and will become an innovative addition to PGT’s freight-hauling fleet that serves the steel, building materials, machinery, oil & gas, raw materials, aluminum and automotive industries.

PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and more than 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA.