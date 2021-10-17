Pony.ai to start driverless tests on public roads in Beijing

Silicon Valley-based autonomous driving company Pony.ai has been authorized to conduct driverless tests on public roads in Beijing. The company is one of the two autonomous software companies (along with Baidu) to receive this important Beijing permit.





Prior to receiving this driverless test permit in Beijing, Pony.ai received a permit to conduct tests on certain sections of Beijing highways in July 2021. The company was among the first group to obtain this permit.

In Beijing, Pony.ai is now authorized to conduct driverless testing in an area of around 20 square kilometers in a pilot zone for autonomous driving vehicles. The area covers major subway stations, residential areas, and tech parks, which allows Pony.ai to test its autonomous technology in the most challenging road conditions.

The company was authorized in June to conduct driverless tests in California and Guangzhou, China.