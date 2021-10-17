VinFast to unveil two new EVs at LA Auto Show next month

VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, announced the global premiere of the company’s new EVs—VF e35 and VF e36—at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show 19-28 November 2021.

The VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models are in the D and E market segments, respectively. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. VF e35 and VF e36 are also equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup’s technology ecosystem.

This global premiere also marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of 2022.

The 2021 LA Auto Show marks the return of VinFast to the global stage since its first introduction at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. However, VinFast will officially enter the global EV revolution and compete in North American and European markets after this global launch.