Volkswagen Group doubles deliveries of battery-electric vehicles in Q3 to 122,100

Despite a shortage of semiconductors, the Volkswagen Group delivered 122,100 BEVs (battery-electric vehicles) to customers in the third quarter (July to September), an increase of 109% compared with the prior-year quarter. The market ramp-up in China accelerated significantly in Q3, where 28,900 BEVs were delivered, compared with 18,300 in the first half of the year.





The BEV share of total deliveries rose to more than 6% in Q3. A total of 293,100 BEVs were delivered worldwide by the end of September, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+138%).

There also continued to be strong demand for vehicles with a plug-in hybrid drive (PHEVs). A total of 246,000 PHEVs were delivered in the first nine months, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+133%).

In terms of BEV deliveries by region, Europe was still clearly in the lead, with 209,800 vehicles (share of 72%). The Group was the market leader here, accounting for a BEV market share of around 26%. In the US, the Group delivered 27,300 BEVs, which corresponded to 9% of its global BEV deliveries. This gave the Group a market share of around 8% in the all-electric vehicle segment, putting it in the number two position.

In China, 47,200 BEVs were delivered by the end of September; this represents 16% of the Group’s global BEV deliveries. In the third quarter, the accelerated market ramp-up meant that China accounted for a share of 24%.

As planned, we significantly accelerated the BEV market ramp-up in China in the third quarter, and we are on track to meeting our target for the year of delivering 80,000 to 100,000 vehicles of the ID. model family. —Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales

.

By the end of September, the core brand Volkswagen delivered 167,800 BEVs to customers (57%). This was followed by Audi with 52,800 vehicles (18%), ŠKODA with 32,100 vehicles (11%), Porsche with 28,600 vehicles (10%) and SEAT with 8,800 vehicles (3%).

The top 5 BEV models in the nine-month period were as follows:

Volkswagen ID.4 72,700 units

Volkswagen ID.3 52,700 units

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 36,100 units

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 28,600 units

ŠKODA Enyaq iV 28,200 units



