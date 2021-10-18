DESTEN introduces 900 kW fast charger, EV

China-based DESTEN, an ultra-fast charging battery pack and solution provider, has developed an ultra-fast charging solution alongside a DESTEN-designed and -engineered electric car which can charge from 0% to 80% state of charge in 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

DESTEN introduced the technology in Jakarta, and plans to showcase these innovations in a global roadshow starting in Asia, then The Middle East, Europe, and North America.

DESTEN’s ultra-fast charging solutions enable drivers to charge an electric car as quickly as refueling a traditional combustion engine-powered car. DESTEN said its ultra-fast charging makes charging more accessible for EV drivers in urban and high-density areas, as well as reducing the total number of charging systems required to service EV charging demand.

DESTEN’s ultra-fast charging capability is the result of its discoveries in materials and cell structures, featuring novel chemical formulations produced on a custom manufacturing line. DESTEN says the cell can achieve 3,000 cycles and more than 1.5 million kilometers of total driving range.

Fast charging usually entails high levels of heat build-up within batteries. Despite ultra-fast charging speeds, DESTEN batteries retain high thermal stability, remaining cool throughout operation. The batteries are also certified by external testing organizations to maintain temperatures of less than 15 degrees Centigrade above ambient temperatures during operation.

Unlike other batteries, DESTEN battery cells do not require water cooling. This reduces costs and battery cooling systems’ weight, resulting in energy and cost savings.

DESTEN’s ultra-fast charging cells also allow for much-improved energy recuperation from driving. This creates the opportunity to design smaller battery packs for electric vehicles which cost less, making EVs more affordable.

With UN 38.3 certification, the battery has passed all safety tests, making it an ideal technology for automotive-grade battery solutions.

DESTEN’s battery cell technology is produced from primarily renewable energy sources, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint.