INEOS to invest more than €2B in electrolysis projects in Europe for green hydrogen production

INEOS will invest more than €2 billion into electrolysis projects to make zero-carbon, green hydrogen across Europe. Its first plants will be built in Norway, Germany, and Belgium with investment also planned in the UK and France.

INEOS, through its subsidiary INOVYN, is already Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, the technology necessary to produce green hydrogen for power generation, transportation, and industrial use. The business also has extensive experience in the storage and handling of hydrogen.

The first unit to be built will be a 20MW electrolyzer to produce clean hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, powered by zero-carbon electricity in Norway. This project will lead to a minimum reduction of an estimated 22,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year by reducing the carbon footprint of INEOS’ operations at Rafnes and serving as a hub to provide hydrogen to the Norwegian transport sector.

In Germany INEOS plans to build a larger scale 100MW electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen at its Koln site. The development will further support decarbonization of INEOS operations at the site. Hydrogen from the unit will be used in the production of green ammonia.

The Koln project will result in a reduction of carbon emissions of more than 120,000 tonnes per year. It will also open opportunities to develop E-Fuels through Power-to-Methanol applications on an industrial scale.

INEOS is developing other projects in Belgium, France and the UK and the business expects to announce further partnerships with leading organizations involved in the development of new hydrogen applications.

In November 2020 INEOS launched a new business as part of INOVYN to develop and build Green Hydrogen capacity across Europe, in support of the drive towards a zero-carbon future.

The INEOS hydrogen business will have its headquarters in the UK and aims to build capacity to produce hydrogen across the INEOS network of sites in Europe, in addition to partner sites where hydrogen can accelerate decarbonization of energy.

INEOS also intends to work closely with European Governments to ensure the necessary infrastructure is put in place to facilitate hydrogen’s major role in the new Green Economy.