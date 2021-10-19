Haldor Topsoe to deliver blue ammonia technology for Air Products’ $4.5B blue hydrogen energy complex in Louisiana

Haldor Topsoe will deliver its blue ammonia technology for Air Products’ recently announced $4.5-billion clean energy complex in Louisiana. (Earlier post.) Air Products will build, own and operate the megaproject, which will produce more than 750 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of blue hydrogen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. “Blue” products are produced utilizing hydrocarbons as a feedstock, with the carbon dioxide in the production process captured for permanent sequestration.

A portion of the blue hydrogen will be compressed and supplied to customers by Air Products’ US Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline network. The balance of the blue hydrogen from the new Ascension Parish facility will be used to make blue ammonia that will be transported around the world and converted back to blue hydrogen for transportation and other markets.

Topsoe will deliver its Blue Ammonia synthesis technology, proprietary hardware and catalysts.

Topsoe and Air Products already have a well-established collaboration with Topsoe delivering technology for Gulf Coast Ammonia’s world-scale ammonia facility in Texas City (3,600 MTPD), Texas, and the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 650 MTPD of green hydrogen that will be converted into 3,500 MTPD of green ammonia.

Furthermore, Topsoe will provide its SynCOR blue hydrogen technology to Air Products’ recently announced blue hydrogen complex in Alberta, Canada.

Blue ammonia is a more environmentally friendly way of producing ammonia with integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) to minimize greenhouse gas emissions.