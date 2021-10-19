Wolfspeed and ZINSIGHT enhance efficiency in fuel cell vehicles with silicon carbide technology

Wolfspeed announced that ZINSIGHT Technology, an innovator of advanced electric drive systems, will utilize Wolfspeed 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs in its advanced motor controller for ultra-high-speed air compressors in fuel cell vehicle (FCV) systems.

The use of SiC in battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and FCVs results in significant cost savings, while high-efficiency power modules enable lower energy losses and higher range.

The air compressor is one of the most critical components in FCV engines, affecting both efficiency and volume. We partnered with Wolfspeed to harness its leadership in Silicon Carbide and ensure our technologies deliver best-in-class performance in speed, performance, efficiency, reliability and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). —Dr. Shi Jingkui, CEO of ZINSIGHT

Using Wolfspeed’s industry-leading 1200V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs, ZINSIGHT developed an ultra-high-speed motor controller for use in FCV air compressors. The 35kW HS35 solution provides enhanced efficiency and energy production, achieving more precise motor control over the entire FCV speed range.

ZINSIGHT focuses on the high-end electrical machine drive and systems based on Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology. Relying on more than ten years of industrial experience in design and development with SiC, the company launched the SiCTeX series high performance motor drives, which can be widely used in FCV air compressor, micro turbine generator, centrifugal compressor as well as the electrical propulsion system in aircraft and other special purpose vehicles.

Earlier this month, General Motors and Wolfspeed announced a strategic supplier agreement to develop and provide silicon carbide (SiC) power device solutions for GM’s future electric vehicle programs. The agreement marks GM’s initial shift to using silicon carbide for EV power electronics. (Earlier post.)