Hy Stor Energy developing green hydrogen hub in Mississippi

Hy Stor Energy LP, together with its strategic partner Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure), will develop, commercialize, and operate large-scale, long-duration green hydrogen hubs that will serve as a model for green hydrogen development efforts going forward. The first major project, the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub, is under active development and has multiple sites permitted for hydrogen storage.

The planned scale of the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub is up to 10 times larger than any other green hydrogen project under consideration in the US and would be one of the largest in the world. During its first phase, the Mississippi Clean Hydrogen Hub is expected to produce an estimated 110 million kilograms (kg) of green hydrogen annually and store more than 70 million kg of green hydrogen in its underground salt caverns.

(As a comparison, Air Products’ newly announced blue hydrogen megaproject in Louisiana will produce some 1.8 million kg of blue hydrogen per day. Earlier post.)

Pending regulatory approvals and equipment availability, the hub’s first phase is planned to enter commercial service by 2025.

Hy Stor Energy selected Mississippi to develop its first green hydrogen hub because of the state’s distinct geology, strategic geographic location, abundance of available water and renewable energy from the sun and wind, and collaborative business environment. The region features multiple naturally occurring underground salt formations that can support development of large caverns, allowing for the safe and effective storage of several years’ worth of green hydrogen. These strategic locations are enhanced by the proximity to existing infrastructure including an array of interstate gas transportation pipelines and electric transmission lines, as well as interstate highways, rail lines, deep water ports, and the Mississippi River.