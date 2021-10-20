New PEM fuel cell catalyst can oxidize CO, H2 or a combination; addressing the poisoning problem

Researchers in China have developed a class of IrRu-N-C catalysts, with Ir and Ru single atoms uniformly populated in nitrogen–carbon composites, that exhibits excellent CO electrooxidation reaction (COOR) behavior as well as high-efficiency single-atom catalysis toward H 2 electro-oxidation.

A paper on their work is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Conventionally, even a trace level of CO in hydrogen seriously poisons anode catalysts and leads to huge performance decay in a proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC). However, the traditionally invincible CO electro-oxidation process occurs easily on the new catalyst, with COOR initiating at nearly 0 mV versus reversible hydrogen electrode at ambient temperature.

This endows the catalyst with superb CO antipoisoning properties in PEMFCs at ultralow noble metal loadings.

With a small amount of metal (24 μg metal ⋅cm−2) used in the anode, the H 2 fuel cell performs its peak power density at 1.43 W⋅cm−2. When operating with pure CO, this catalyst exhibits its maximum current density at 800 mA⋅cm−2, while the Pt/C-based cell ceases to work. We attribute this exceptional catalytic behavior to the interplay between Ir and Ru single-atom centers, where the two sites act in synergy to favorably decompose H 2 O and to further facilitate CO activation. These findings open up an avenue to conquer the formidable poisoning issue of PEMFCs. —Wang et al.

Resources