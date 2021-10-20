Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Zeus Electric Chassis to collaborate with JB Poindexter’s EAVX on Class 4, 5 and 6 electric work trucks

20 October 2021

Zeus Electric Chassis, Inc. and EAVX will join forces to develop and commercialize all-electric vocational work truck solutions. Joint development efforts will focus on integration of the JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO) commercial truck bodies, utility truck bodies, and vehicle cargo management systems with the Zeus Power Platform, an all-electric cab chassis.

Zeus will leverage JBPCO’s North American operational footprint to help establish a nationwide service and support network for the Zeus products.

The non-exclusive collaboration agreement will initially focus on the Zeus Z-19 (Class 5, 19,500 LB GVWR) and Z-22 (Class 6, 22,300 LB GVWR), and will expand quickly to the Z-26 (Class 6, 26,000 LB GVWR)—all designed from the ground-up and available with a variety of cab options. Initial market penetration will utilize current and next-generation JBPCO body designs and will be available for commercial fleet pilot programs in 2022.

Zeus offers a fully configurable class 4-6 all-electric vocational work truck cab-chassis. The core of its business model is to align with market-leading vocational work truck body manufacturers and enable them to bring highly effective EV solutions to industry fleets that can out-perform diesel counterparts.

