NFTA-Metro orders 10 New Flyer battery-electric buses with options for 140 more

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority of Buffalo, New York (NFTA-Metro) has issued a five-year contract to NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America, which includes a firm order for 10 Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses and options to purchase up to 140 additional buses.

NFTA-Metro provides bus and rail transportation services in Erie and Niagara Counties in New York State, delivering more than 24 million rides annually. Phase 1, 2020-2021 of NFTA-Metro's Electric Bus Implementation plan aims to introduce battery-electric buses to its existing fleet of 323 buses, powered with diesel, hybrid, and compressed natural gas.

NFI has electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the company’s vehicles have completed more than 40 million EV service miles.

NFI supports North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches; technology; infrastructure; and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development.

Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.