Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
China Yuchai forms joint venture in Beijing to develop fuel cell powertrain systems
Carbon Recycling International and Johnson Matthey collaborate on sustainable methanol

Snam, Toyota and CaetanoBus collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility

21 October 2021

Snam, Toyota and CaetanoBus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the aim of starting a wide-ranging collaboration to promote and accelerate the introduction of hydrogen-based mobility.

United by the belief that hydrogen plays a fundamental role in the decarbonization of transportation, the companies signing the agreement—Snam and the subsidiary Snam4Mobility, Toyota Motor Europe and Toyota Motor Italia, CaetanoBus—join forces and know-how to explore and develop projects aimed at promoting, enabling and accelerating the introduction of hydrogen mobility, both for heavy and light transport.

971894D7-C19C-4B57-953C-65B031C17B94

This collaboration aims to boost the use of hydrogen as a key energy vector to enable widespread decarbonisation in the mobility sector. The synergies with car manufacturers and with the world of public transport, combined with Snam's distinctive skills in the infrastructure field, will be decisive in accelerating the development of the hydrogen supply chain for the benefit of national and global climate objectives. With this agreement, we aim to build an alliance between operators in the energy and transport sectors to offer end users competitive sustainable hydrogen mobility solutions.

—Alessio Torelli, Chief Mobility Officer of Snam

The agreement may lead to the definition of specific end-to-end hydrogen mobility projects to be implemented in Italy and in other European countries, to support and benefit public administrations, local communities, businesses and private entities.

The initiatives may include the entire value chain: from hydrogen, from infrastructures for distribution and refueling to the introduction of fleets of buses, logistics vehicles and cars, due also to the availability of Toyota Group’s KINTO mobility services.

The collaboration also provides for jointly carrying out analysis, scouting and testing of innovative technological solutions, as well as the development of agreements in areas not strictly related to mobility, such as the use of hydrogen as a stationary application and for cogeneration applications.

The agreement will eventually be the subject of subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable legislation and regulatory profiles.

Posted on 21 October 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)