Snam, Toyota and CaetanoBus collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility

Snam, Toyota and CaetanoBus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with the aim of starting a wide-ranging collaboration to promote and accelerate the introduction of hydrogen-based mobility.

United by the belief that hydrogen plays a fundamental role in the decarbonization of transportation, the companies signing the agreement—Snam and the subsidiary Snam4Mobility, Toyota Motor Europe and Toyota Motor Italia, CaetanoBus—join forces and know-how to explore and develop projects aimed at promoting, enabling and accelerating the introduction of hydrogen mobility, both for heavy and light transport.





This collaboration aims to boost the use of hydrogen as a key energy vector to enable widespread decarbonisation in the mobility sector. The synergies with car manufacturers and with the world of public transport, combined with Snam's distinctive skills in the infrastructure field, will be decisive in accelerating the development of the hydrogen supply chain for the benefit of national and global climate objectives. With this agreement, we aim to build an alliance between operators in the energy and transport sectors to offer end users competitive sustainable hydrogen mobility solutions. —Alessio Torelli, Chief Mobility Officer of Snam

The agreement may lead to the definition of specific end-to-end hydrogen mobility projects to be implemented in Italy and in other European countries, to support and benefit public administrations, local communities, businesses and private entities.

The initiatives may include the entire value chain: from hydrogen, from infrastructures for distribution and refueling to the introduction of fleets of buses, logistics vehicles and cars, due also to the availability of Toyota Group’s KINTO mobility services.

The collaboration also provides for jointly carrying out analysis, scouting and testing of innovative technological solutions, as well as the development of agreements in areas not strictly related to mobility, such as the use of hydrogen as a stationary application and for cogeneration applications.

The agreement will eventually be the subject of subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable legislation and regulatory profiles.