Extreme-fast-charging solid-state battery company Storedot opening US R&D hub

StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) technology for electric vehicles (earlier post), is opening an R&D innovation hub in California. The new US-based innovation hub is being established to help StoreDot in its mission to provide automotive battery technologies that will significantly enhance the electrified vehicle ownership experience, eradicating range anxiety.

The new hub will work alongside StoreDot’s Israel-based R&D headquarters, enabling its XFC automotive battery technologies to be mass produced by 2024. It will also immediately commence research into next-generation extreme energy density (XED) solid-state capabilities and materials, with the aim of scaling-up these advanced technologies for mass production by 2028.

This new US R&D innovation hub signals that our business is rapidly expanding, as we are scaling up our extreme fast charging technologies. Establishing a facility in California will allow us to harness the world-class talent pool that’s available there, with many people and organizations at the forefront of next-generation advancements. This will bolster the development of our world leading XFC technologies and onto XED solid-state batteries. We are also actively considering establishing a manufacturing partnership in the US, as it’s essential that major automotive manufacturing centers have captive capacity, redressing the current imbalance in favor of Asian manufacturers and making batteries where electric vehicles are made. —Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO

StoreDot is now in advanced discussions with many of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and is already shipping samples for real world testing.