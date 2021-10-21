In Q3, Tesla posts best net income, operating profit and gross profit

For the third quarter of 2021, Tesla reported best net income, operating profit and gross profit. Additionally, it achieved an operating margin of 14.6%, exceeding its medium-term guidance.

This was accomplished while Tesla ASP (averaged selling price) decreased by 6% YoY in Q3 due to a continued shift in the mix towards lower-priced vehicles. Its operating margin reached an all-time high as Tesla reduced cost at a higher rate than the declines in ASP.

Further, Tesla, like other automakers, had to contend with semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts.

The strong results came after Tesla delivered 73% more vehicles year-on year—241,391 units in Q3 2021, compared to 139,593 units in Q3 2020. (Earlier post.)

For Q3 2021: