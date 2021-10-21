Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
In Q3, Tesla posts best net income, operating profit and gross profit
Snam, Toyota and CaetanoBus collaborate to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility

China Yuchai forms joint venture in Beijing to develop fuel cell powertrain systems

21 October 2021

China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced that its subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yuchai Xin-Lan) has entered into a cooperation agreement to further develop hydrogen energy applications with fuel cell powertrain systems in the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei markets.

Pursuant to the agreement, Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co., Ltd. (Beijing Xing Shun Da) and Yuchai Xin-Lan will form a joint venture in the Daxing District of Beijing to research and develop and manufacture fuel cell powertrain systems for on- and off-road applications.

The joint venture partners will also combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components.

China Yuchai, through GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China.

GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China.

In 2020, GYMCL sold 430,320 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China.

China Yuchai forms joint venture in Beijing to develop fuel cell powertrain systems

China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced that its subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yuchai Xin-Lan) has entered into a cooperation agreement to further develop hydrogen energy applications with fuel cell powertrain systems in the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei markets.

Pursuant to the agreement, Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co., Ltd. (Beijing Xing Shun Da) and Yuchai Xin-Lan will form a joint venture in the Daxing District of Beijing to research and develop and manufacture fuel cell powertrain systems for on- and off-road applications.

The joint venture partners will also combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components.

China Yuchai, through GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China.

GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China.

In 2020, GYMCL sold 430,320 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China.

Posted on 21 October 2021 in China, Engines, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)