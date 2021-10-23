Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California 2020 crude average carbon intensity value increased 7%
Albemarle signs two agreements for strategic investments in China to expand lithium conversion capacity

Benchmark: battery supply chain hit by Chinese energy cuts

23 October 2021

Benchmark Minerals reports that China’s ongoing energy shortage, which has seen local governments enforce intermittent power cuts since July 2021, has begun to affect domestic anode and cathode production as several producers were forced to scale back production in late Q3.

Hunan and Inner Mongolia are among the most affected areas of the battery supply chain, with the former a production hub for cathodes and the latter a hub for synthetic graphite anode processing. Restrictions in Inner Mongolia have exacerbated graphitization capacity constraints, which began in early 2021, driving up synthetic anode production costs.

China’s trade war with Australia, which has coincided with industrial expansions this year, has led to a coal shortage, which fuels much of China’s electricity supply. During China’s National Energy Commission meeting in mid-October, Premier Keqiang Li emphasised that extreme electricity cuts need to be corrected to ensure that the northern regions have secure usage of electricity for the winter, signifying that electricity restrictions within China might be relaxed at some stage in Q4, Benchmark said.

In the long-term, China seeks to guarantee resource security by addressing the structural issues behind the current electricity supply shortage. The government is pushing for an upgrade in coal-powered electricity infrastructure, diversification of energy sources, and mass adoption of energy storage technologies.

Posted on 23 October 2021 in Batteries, China, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)