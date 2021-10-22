Electrify America and Polestar to provide two years of complimentary 30-minute ultra-fast charging to Polestar 2 drivers

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 October 2021

Electrify America today announced an agreement with Polestar—the electric performance car brand from Sweden—to provide new and existing drivers of the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback with no-cost 30-minute charging sessions on the US’ largest open ultra-fast DC charging network.

Charging benefits for 2021 and 2022 Polestar 2 owners will be accessed through Electrify America’s mobile app, which was recently redesigned to provide electric vehicle (EV) drivers with a one-stop solution for all charging needs. Highlights include a streamlined account creation process, optimized contactless payment and the ability to locate a charger and track a charging session.

As part of Electrify America’s commitment to drive EV adoption and the future of mobility forward, the company announced plans to double its current EV charging infrastructure in the United States, with plans to have more than 1,700 ultra-fast charging stations and 9,500 individual chargers installed by the end of 2025.

This expansion is a focused effort to build an advanced network consisting almost exclusively of 150 and 350 kW ultra-fast chargers—the fastest charging speeds available today—at convenient locations to provide customers with a superior charging experience.

